Parents Urged to Avoid Harmful Pranks on Children

Summary:

Experts are cautioning parents against participating in harmful pranks involving their children for social media content. While TikTok is filled with viral videos of parents humiliating their kids, professionals warn of potential negative consequences for minors. Such pranks, which include throwing cheese on a baby’s face or cracking eggs on children’s foreheads, can have lasting emotional and psychological effects on children, impact their self-esteem, and even damage the trust between parents and children. Additionally, sharing embarrassing and humiliating content online can affect a child’s online reputation and how they are perceived peers. Experts suggest that parents should instead focus on creating positive and non-offensive pranks that generate laughter and foster a sense of complicity within the family.

New Title: Experts Warn Parents About the Consequences of Harmful Pranks on Children

Parents have been cautioned experts regarding the potentially harmful impact of participating in pranks involving their children for social media. TikTok, in particular, hosts a plethora of viral videos in which parents humiliate their children in various ways. However, professionals are highlighting the potential negative consequences for minors, urging parents to reconsider such actions.

The harmful pranks featured on TikTok often involve throwing cheese onto a baby’s face or cracking eggs against their foreheads. These pranks can evoke a range of reactions from children, including anger, attempts at revenge, crying, or sheer astonishment. Experts emphasize that these pranks are a violation of children’s privacy and can have lasting emotional and psychological effects.

Amaya Prado, an expert in educational psychology, states that these pranks can significantly impact a child’s self-esteem, making them feel belittled and ridiculed, especially given that these pranks are publicly shared on social media platforms. In addition, inappropriate pranks can cause anxiety and stress, leading to a lasting effect on a child’s online reputation. Embarrassing content can be easily shared and saved, potentially altering how children are perceived their peers and others online.

Even babies, who may not fully comprehend what is happening, can experience consequences from these pranks. The exposure to online content can impact their emotional well-being, and as they grow older, they may question why their parents subjected them to such treatment. This could result in feelings of anger, resentment, and shame towards their parents.

Experts also caution that parents are role models for their children. By engaging in disrespectful or insensitive jokes online, parents inadvertently teach children that this behavior is acceptable. Consequently, children may start misbehaving or imitating harmful actions they’ve seen online.

While not all pranks are harmful, experts advise parents to choose pranks that generate positive laughter without intending to ridicule or hurt feelings. Gentle jokes about funny characteristics or shared family habits, in a friendly and non-offensive tone, are recommended. Alternatively, posting funny photos with lighthearted comments or jokes relevant to shared family experiences can create a sense of complicity and make the joke enjoyable for everyone.

In conclusion, experts strongly advise parents against participating in harmful pranks involving their children. These acts can have lasting emotional and psychological effects, damage the trust between parents and children, and negatively impact a child’s self-esteem and online reputation. Instead, parents are encouraged to focus on creating positive and non-offensive pranks that foster laughter and a sense of togetherness within the family.