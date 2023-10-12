Plan to Extend Child Care Subsidies and Workforce Development Proposals Gains Support

Child care providers and parents/guardians came together to express their support for a plan put forth Governor Tony Evers that seeks to extend funding for child care subsidies and other workforce development initiatives. The proposal includes the reintroduction of funding for programs that were previously removed from Evers’ budget proposal the Legislature’s Republican-led budget writing committee.

The bill aims to maintain a pandemic-era child care subsidy, establish a paid family and medical leave system, and provide grants for the University of Wisconsin System and workforce development programs. Evers had called for a special legislative session to consider the proposal, but lawmakers quickly ended the session. However, Republicans in the state Senate referred the bill to committee, arguing that they were following proper legislative process.

During a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges, child care providers stressed the importance of the subsidies they received during the pandemic in keeping their businesses afloat. Renae Henning, who runs a child care facility in Beaver Dam, stated that the program’s support enabled her to navigate through the challenges brought the pandemic.

Evers’ proposed bill requests approximately $340 million annually to continue the Child Care Counts program, which utilizes federal COVID-19 relief funds to subsidize child care provider wages and maintain stable costs. Henning mentioned that without this financial influx, her nonprofit organization will have to raise costs for parents, particularly those seeking infant care in a region classified as a child care desert.

Republicans on the committee expressed reservations about businesses relying on the government for success. They have introduced their own set of bills to address the child care crisis, including measures to increase ratios of adult staff to children and permit 16-year-olds to work as assistant child care providers.

Emilie Amundson, Secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Families, emphasized the negative consequences of child care facilities closing and compared investing in the industry to investing in infrastructure. She highlighted the wide-ranging impacts on children’s wellbeing, family and economic security, and local and state economies when parents reduce work hours or leave their jobs due to unaffordable child care tuition or workers exit the child care industry because of low wages and lack of benefits.

