Taylor Swift Named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year 2023

Taylor Swift has been recognized as TIME magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023, an accolade that has brought immense joy to her newfound friend, Brittany Mahomes. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to express her delight at Swift’s achievement.

Since Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sparked a highly publicized romance, Swift and Mahomes have grown incredibly close. They have been spotted together in the boxes at Arrowhead Stadium and have been regularly seen enjoying girls’ nights out with other notable figures from the entertainment industry.

Social media users were quick to speculate about the level of their friendship, with some even suggesting that Swift had been borrowing clothes from Mahomes. This speculation arose after Swift was seen wearing a coat similar to one that Mahomes had previously worn to a Chiefs game.

However, the depth of their friendship became even more apparent when Mahomes visited Swift’s social media account to express her appreciation for her three covers on TIME magazine. Mahomes showed her support “liking” all three covers.

The first cover features Swift in a chest-up shot, wearing a green blouse adorned with sparkly appliqués. It has garnered over 220,000 likes and 5,400 comments. The second cover depicts Swift posing in a black leotard and tights, with her cat “Benjamin Button” resting on her neck. This post has received 544,000 likes and 12,000 comments. The third cover showcases a close-up of Swift’s face in a casual winter outfit. It has received 78,000 likes and 2,900 comments.

During her interview with TIME, Swift discussed various topics, one of which was her growing fondness for football. Her confession attracted attention from both the NFL and the Chiefs, who highlighted it on their social media platforms.

In the interview, Swift also opened up about her romantic relationship with Kelce, emphasizing that they are simply two individuals who support each other in their respective endeavors. Swift has been a regular attendee at Kelce’s games, both at home and away, while Kelce traveled to Argentina to attend the first concert of Swift’s Eras Tour.

While their romance has blossomed in the spotlight, only time will reveal where their relationship goes from here. As Swift aptly stated, their journey together is still unfolding.