Chief Minister of Maharashtra Launches WhatsApp Channel for Direct Communication with the Public

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has taken a step towards direct communication with the people of the state launching a WhatsApp channel through the Chief Minister’s Secretariat called ‘CMO Maharashtra’. This platform aims to provide accurate and official information about the Chief Minister’s decisions, cabinet decisions, government schemes, and various development projects to the public.

WhatsApp has become a widely used and effective medium of communication globally, and the launch of this certified channel the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has received an overwhelming response. Within a short time of its launch on September 19, more than 40 thousand users have followed the channel, indicating the demand for such direct communication platforms.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the state has been actively implementing various public welfare schemes. In order to ensure that the information about these schemes and development projects reaches the public accurately and objectively, the Chief Minister has stressed the use of modern technology. This approach is intended to enable the people to access and benefit from the government’s initiatives.

Currently, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat utilizes various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Threads, Koo, Telegram, and instant messaging apps to communicate with the public through its Public Relations Office. With the launch of the ‘CMO Maharashtra’ WhatsApp channel, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat aims to provide an additional avenue for direct communication with the public.

By leveraging the popularity and widespread usage of WhatsApp, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is taking proactive measures to keep the public informed about government decisions and initiatives. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and access to information for the welfare of the people.

Sources:

– [Source 1:](source_1)

– [Source 2:](source_2)

– [Source 3:](source_3)