Regulating Content on Social Media: A Call for Change

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, in a thought-provoking speech at the 14th Justice V.M. Tarkunde Memorial Lecture, raised important concerns about the need to regulate content on social media. While maintaining the core fact that the Chief Justice advocated for regulation, this article aims to provide a fresh perspective on the subject.

In his speech, Chief Justice Chandrachud highlighted the “unprecedented proliferation of disinformation and hate speech on the internet” as a serious challenge to traditional concepts of free speech in a democracy. He emphasized the need to address this issue, acknowledging that existing laws against defamation, incitement to violence, and contempt of court already limit the scope of free speech.

Rather than solely focusing on criticisms of global ‘anti-fake news’ legislations, the Chief Justice urged for a deeper understanding of how disinformation fits within the theoretical frameworks of free speech. He argued that demonstrably false facts and organized disinformation campaigns distort the truth, making it imperative to reassess how we protect free speech in the digital age.

Moreover, Chief Justice Chandrachud expressed concern over the immense power wielded Big-Tech social media companies. He highlighted the new role these corporations play as arbiters of acceptable and unacceptable speech, replacing the state in this domain. This shift in power, he cautioned, could have far-reaching consequences if not carefully managed.

The speech also touched upon recent controversy surrounding Chief Justice Chandrachud’s comments during another public event, where he mentioned Scheduled Caste reservation for Christians and Muslims. While an advocacy group objected to his remarks, it is crucial to recognize and respect the diverse viewpoints present in any legal context.

Overall, the Chief Justice’s speech served as a catalyst for a fresh outlook on regulating social media content. It emphasized the need to strike a balance between protecting free speech rights while countering disinformation and hate speech. As societies evolve in the digital age, addressing these challenges with new theoretical frameworks becomes crucial to upholding civil liberties in a rapidly changing landscape.

