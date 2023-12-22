Predictions for Passenger Rail Service Between Chico and Sacramento

A new era of transportation is on the horizon for north valley residents, as plans for passenger train service between Chico and Sacramento gain momentum. A virtual public workshop is scheduled for Wednesday to provide an update on the progress of the plan, allowing residents to stay informed and offer their feedback.

If the plans come to fruition, it is estimated that nearly 600,000 rides per year will be purchased north valley residents, signaling a strong demand for this mode of transportation. The proposed draft strategic plan for the train service will be presented during the workshop and will be open for public review starting in January.

While the trains are not expected to start running until July 2031, significant environmental approvals and approximately $530 million in construction will be necessary to make this vision a reality. The current plan outlines four trains daily in each direction between Chico and Sacramento. Specifically tailored for commuters who work in Sacramento but live in the north state, two trips southbound in the morning and two trips northbound in the evening will be available.

In addition to Chico and Sacramento, the train service will also include stops in Gridley, Marysville, Plumas Lake, and Natomas. Shuttle services are being designed to seamlessly connect passengers between Oroville, Gridley, Natomas, and the Sacramento airport, complementing the train schedule.

For those looking to travel beyond Sacramento, the new trains will be scheduled to coordinate with existing trains running to San Jose and the East Bay in Stockton. Additionally, a connection in Merced to the high-speed rail project currently under construction could extend the reach of this passenger rail service as far as Bakersfield.

According to projections rail supporters, it is estimated that approximately 592,100 passengers will ride the new trains each year, with Chico accounting for 198,400 riders. Gridley and Oroville will see 91,900 riders, while Marysville and Plumas Lake will accommodate 201,700 and 113,900 riders respectively.

The need for improved transportation options is evident, as indicated data from the U.S. Census in 2019. A significant number of Butte County residents, approximately 3,500, were commuting to Sacramento on a daily basis. Additionally, another 3,400 residents were commuting to Yuba or Sutter Counties from Butte County, while 11,100 residents from Yuba and Sutter Counties were commuting to Sacramento.

The Butte County Association of Governments, in partnership with other agencies such as the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, CalTrans, and the Union Pacific Railroad, is spearheading this project. More information can be found on the Butte County Association of Governments’ website under the North Valley Rail link.