Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Distribute Channel 1’s AI Streaming News

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has announced a new partnership with Channel 1, an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) streaming news company. Through its extensive network of over 140 touchpoints, including popular platforms like Redbox and Crackle, Chicken Soup will provide widespread distribution for Channel 1, granting access to millions of viewers.

Channel 1 will initially launch as a Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel in February, followed the release of a dedicated Channel 1 app a few months later. This advanced news personalized platform is a personalized news network that learns viewers’ interests and delivers relevant stories from around the world. It incorporates a combination of real and generated imagery, videos, and news anchors.

The partnership between Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Channel 1 goes beyond distribution. In addition to serving as the distribution point, Chicken Soup will license Channel 1’s next-generation AI and workflow tools. These tools will unlock substantial value for Chicken Soup’s extensive library, which boasts over 10,000 titles of movies and TV series.

“We are excited to collaborate with Channel 1 as they represent the future of streaming news,” said William J. Rouhana, Jr., chairman, and CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Their sophisticated AI technology will significantly enhance our content library enabling us to seamlessly translate it into any language, all while minimizing additional costs.”

Scott Zabielski, chief content officer for Channel 1, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s extensive distribution footprint in the streaming industry. He also emphasized the value Channel 1’s AI technology brings to Chicken Soup’s content library simplifying the localization process.

The collaboration between Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Channel 1 marks an exciting milestone in the evolution of streaming news. With the integration of advanced AI technology, personalized news experiences have the potential to become even more immersive and engaging for viewers worldwide.

FAQ

What is Channel 1?

Channel 1 is an AI streaming news company that offers a personalized news network. It learns viewers’ interests and delivers relevant news stories from across the globe, using a combination of real and generated imagery, videos, and news anchors.

What does Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s partnership with Channel 1 involve?

The partnership involves Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment serving as the distribution point for Channel 1. Chicken Soup will provide access to millions of viewers through its network of over 140 touchpoints, including platforms like Redbox and Crackle. Additionally, Chicken Soup will license Channel 1’s next-generation AI and workflow tools, unlocking significant value in its extensive library of movies and TV series.

What benefits does Channel 1’s AI technology bring to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment?

Channel 1’s AI technology provides an efficient and cost-effective way to localize content into any language. This capability allows Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to expand its reach and engage with a global audience without incurring additional expenses. It also enhances the overall content library, making it more accessible and appealing to viewers around the world.