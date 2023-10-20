A Year of Viral Fame: The Rise and Success of East 81st Deli

In the past year, Cleveland’s East 81st Deli has experienced a whirlwind of success and fame all thanks to a viral video featuring their renowned chicken salad. It all started when Tenisha Godfrey, a regular customer at the deli, became an internet sensation with a 15-second TikTok video showcasing the deli’s chicken salad. The video quickly gained millions of likes and views, putting East 81st Deli on the map.

Following the video’s viral success, lines at the deli were out the door with customers eager to try the newly renamed TikTok Chicken Salad. Although the initial hype has subsided, the deli continues to thrive, thanks to their secret ingredient: love. The recipe, passed down from their mother, incorporates Mediterranean spices and a special house dressing created her. This unique combination has attracted customers from across the country who sought out the family recipe.

Mohammed Herbawi, who co-owns the deli with his brother, mentioned that they have made several improvements over the past year, including renovating the parking lot. However, their ambitions don’t stop there. East 81st Deli is currently planning an expansion to meet the growing demand for their famous chicken salad and other deli offerings.

The success of East 81st Deli serves as a testament to the power of social media and the impact it can have on small businesses. What started as a viral video has transformed into a thriving business and a source of pride for the Herbawi family. As the deli continues to flourish, customers can expect to enjoy their beloved chicken salad and witness the deli’s growth firsthand.

