Chicken Run: The Next Adventure – A Thrilling Heist

In an exclusive interview with ComingSoon Editor-in-Chief Tyler Treese, director Sam Fell revealed exciting details about the highly anticipated sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. While staying true to the core fact of the original film, Fell explained how the sequel takes a bold departure and introduces a thrilling heist storyline.

The sequel picks up after Ginger and the flock escape from Tweedy’s farm. They have found their dream sanctuary on a peaceful island, far away from the human world. Ginger’s happiness is complete when she, alongside Rocky, hatches a little girl named Molly. However, their idyllic existence is soon threatened a new danger that the entire chicken-kind faces.

Speaking about the story, Fell shared how Molly’s character brings a fresh dynamic to the film. Molly, voiced the talented Bella Ramsey, is naturally curious and eager to explore the world beyond the island she has always known. Fell expressed how Molly’s desire to venture outside the sanctuary provided a new point of view for him as a director.

While Ginger’s journey into motherhood and her quest for freedom drove the first film, the sequel poses a new challenge for her. Fell explained that the team wanted to explore what happens when Ginger’s daughter rejects the paradise offered on the island and seeks her own version of freedom. This aspect of the story resonated with Fell personally, as he witnessed his own child grow up and venture out into the world.

One of the most exciting aspects of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is its shift from an escape narrative to a thrilling heist story. Fell likened the film to Mission: Impossible, packed with clever props, visual humor, and ingenuity. The logline that unlocked the film’s concept was “This time, they’re breaking in,” instantly conjuring up images of the chickens using everyday objects in daring and hilarious ways.

While the sequel diverges from the beloved original, Fell expressed his confidence in the new direction, acknowledging the challenge of moving away from a film that is so cherished audiences. However, the decision to inject a fresh twist into the story is sure to provide a rewarding experience for fans.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set to debut on Netflix on December 15, 2023. Get ready for a thrilling heist adventure that will make you laugh, cheer, and appreciate the ingenuity of chickens in unexpected ways.