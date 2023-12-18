Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sets New Rotten Tomatoes Record

Netflix’s latest blockbuster sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, has broken records on the popular review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the controversy surrounding its cast shake-up, the claymation film has earned the highest-ever audience score for any Aardman feature yet, with an impressive 86% positive rating.

The sequel, released on the streaming platform on December 8th, saw the replacement of the original film’s lead voice actors, Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson, with Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi. This decision sparked backlash, as Sawalha had previously claimed she was dropped from the film due to sounding “too old”.

However, the change in cast did not deter audiences from enjoying Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. The film surpassed the audience scores of other Aardman films such as Flushed Away, Shaun the Sheep, and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit. Critics have also given the sequel positive reviews, earning a Certified Fresh rating of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

The storyline of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget follows Ginger, the lead character, as she builds a sanctuary for chickens far away from their previous captivity in Tweedy Farm. The film takes a heist-like twist, reminiscent of Ocean’s Eleven and Mission: Impossible, as Ginger and her team must face a new threat to chicken-kind.

Currently available for streaming on Netflix, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget offers a convenient and clever reversal of the original film’s parody of The Great Escape, as described film critic Clarisse Loughrey in her review for The Independent.

Overall, the success of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget showcases the enduring popularity of Aardman Animations’ claymation films and proves that a cast shake-up does not necessarily hinder a sequel’s success.