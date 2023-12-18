Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sets New Record on Rotten Tomatoes

The recently released sequel to Aardman Animations’ hit film Chicken Run, titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, has made waves on review-aggregation platform Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the controversy surrounding the casting shake-up, where Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson were replaced Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, the claymation film has achieved the highest-ever audience score for any Aardman feature.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget boasts a combined audience score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing the original film’s score of 65 percent and outperforming other Aardman films such as Flushed Away (65 percent), Shaun the Sheep (81 percent), and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit (79 percent). The film has also received a Certified Fresh rating of 79 percent on the Tomatometer, with mostly positive reviews from critics.

In this new installment, the story revolves around Ginger, who is now living peacefully in a sanctuary far from Tweedy Farm with her partner Rocky and their daughter Molly. However, their blissful existence is threatened a new danger that poses a risk to all chickens. In a daring heist reminiscent of Ocean’s Eleven and Mission: Impossible, Ginger and her team must once again fight for their freedom.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is currently available for streaming on Netflix. As more ratings pour in, it is expected that the scores on Rotten Tomatoes will fluctuate. Nevertheless, the film’s groundbreaking audience score and positive critical reception make it a must-watch for fans of Aardman Animations and the original Chicken Run.

