How to Make Flavorful Chicken Soup From Scratch

Summary: This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to make a delicious and hearty chicken soup from scratch. With easy-to-follow instructions, you’ll be able to create a flavorful and comforting dish to enjoy.

Step 1. Begin placing chicken, salt, black pepper, and a generous amount of onions and bell peppers into a large stock pot.

Step 2. Bring the pot to a boil over medium-high heat and let it simmer until the chicken is tender and easily falls off the bone. This can take approximately 30-45 minutes.

Step 3. While the chicken is cooking, prep the remaining ingredients. Dice the remaining onions and bell peppers into small, evenly-sized pieces.

Step 4. Once the chicken is cooked, carefully remove it from the pot and set it aside to cool slightly. Take this opportunity to strain the broth, discarding any solids and reserving the flavorful liquid.

Step 5. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred the meat into bite-sized pieces, discarding the bones and any unwanted fat.

Step 6. Return the strained broth to the stock pot and bring it back to a gentle simmer.

Step 7. Add the diced onions, bell peppers, and shredded chicken to the simmering broth. Allow the soup to cook for an additional 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

Step 8. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning if needed. You may add additional salt, black pepper, or even some herbs and spices to enhance the flavors.

Step 9. Serve the freshly made chicken soup hot and garnish with your choice of fresh herbs or a squeeze of lemon for an extra tangy kick.

By following these simple steps, you can create a flavorful and comforting chicken soup that will warm your body and soul. This homemade version is a healthier alternative to canned soups, and you can experiment with various seasonings and vegetables to personalize the recipe. Enjoy the satisfaction of making soup from scratch and savor the delicious flavors in every spoonful.