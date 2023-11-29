Ornamental Vegetables Take Center Stage in Chicago’s Loop

The annual transformation of planters in Chicago’s Loop has always been a visual treat, with bold fall-colored mums stealing the show. However, this year, it is the ornamental cabbages and kale that have been capturing all the attention.

According to Chris Bobo, Chicago Central branch manager for commercial landscape company BrightView, ornamental vegetables are used as a framing device to accentuate the mums, creating a visually captivating display. This combination of ornamentals and mums has been a long-standing tradition for over 30 years.

What is surprising is that these vegetal background acts have become a viral sensation, thanks to a TikTok video that has gained over 920,000 views and 122,000 likes. Viewers have been captivated the unique blend of colors and textures provided the ornamental vegetables.

However, audiences need to be cautious not to mistake these ornamental plants for edible produce. The plants are specifically bred for decoration and are not meant for consumption. Additionally, there are potential concerns about the use of pesticides or insecticides in the nurseries where these plants are grown, making it advisable to stay away from consuming them.

Furthermore, damaging or picking these plants is a legal violation, as confirmed WBEZ. The focus should be on appreciating the aesthetic value they bring to the urban landscape.

BrightView, along with three other companies, takes responsibility for the majority of planting in the Loop. They carefully plan out four rotations of planters throughout the year, ensuring a variety of seasonal plants are featured. Ornamentals and long-lasting perennials are strategically placed to complement the ever-changing array of plants.

While ornamental plants may not be edible, they are not wasted. Any unused plant material is composted, ensuring a sustainable approach to landscaping.

Behind the scenes, the extensive use of ornamental vegetables in the Loop hides another delightful surprise. Over 40,000 tulip bulbs are planted in late fall, preparing for a stunning spring display. These bulbs, bursting with vibrant colors, symbolize the joy of winter’s end and the arrival of colorful blooms.

Chicago, often referred to as a concrete jungle, benefits from these carefully curated plant rotations that brighten the urban landscape. The ornamental vegetables play a crucial role in enhancing the beauty of the city, providing a visual feast for its residents and visitors alike.