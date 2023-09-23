How to Watch the MLS Match Between Chicago and New England: Kick-off Time and Team News

Chicago Fire is struggling recently, with their last win at home in mid-July against Montreal. However, they still have a chance to make it into the playoffs if they can catch up to DC United’s points. New manager Frank Klopas is hoping for a fighting spirit from his team.

On the other hand, New England Revolution has fewer concerns and is expected to make it to the next phase of the competition. They currently sit in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, 11 points above the playoff spots. Although a change in managerial hierarchy might concern the fans, manager Clint Peay will be aiming for a win against a struggling Chicago Fire.

The match between Chicago Fire and New England Revolution will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT at Soldier Field. Fans can stream the game on Apple TV.

In terms of team news, Chicago Fire will be without Xherdan Shaqiri, who picked up two yellow cards in the previous game. Javier Casas Jr., Victor Bezzera, and Federico Navarra are also unavailable until October due to fitness concerns. Chris Mueller will miss the remainder of the MLS campaign due to a hip problem. Additionally, centre-back Mauricio Pineda is ruled out after being injured in the previous game.

For New England Revolution, Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye will be absent until the end of the season. Maciel, Henry Kessler, Gustavo Bou, and Tomas Vaclik are also sidelined, with some expected to return in late September and others in October.

The two teams have had a history of draws in their previous meetings, with New England Revolution winning their last encounter in September 2021.

