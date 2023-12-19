Construction Project on Chicago’s Kennedy Expressway Nears Completion

Summary: After three years of construction, the long-awaited reopening of the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway is set to happen. The express lanes will be worked on next year, followed the outbound lanes in 2025.

In an exciting development, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that the reopening of the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway is just around the corner. After three years of extensive construction, commuters and motorists can finally expect some relief from the heavy traffic congestion that has plagued the expressway during this period.

The reopening of the inbound lanes, which will take place on Thursday night, marks a major milestone for the ongoing construction project. The express lanes, however, are still scheduled to undergo maintenance next year, which will further enhance the commuting experience for Chicagoans.

The IDOT has meticulously planned the reopening process, ensuring minimal disruption to traffic flow. Starting from Thursday, December 7, only one lane will be open on the inbound Kennedy between Kimball and Milwaukee avenues. Ramps onto the inbound Kennedy will also be closed between Belmont and Kedzie Avenue and Division Street. By Friday morning, all inbound lanes and ramps will be open, providing a smoother journey for commuters.

Additionally, starting from Monday, December 11, gradual lane openings will take place on the inbound Kennedy between the north of Edens junction and Keeler Avenue. The IDOT has also made provisions to close certain express lane entrances and ramps during this time.

By Tuesday, December 12, all inbound lanes and ramps on the Kennedy and Edens expressways will be fully opened, bringing an end to the construction project.

The reopening of the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway is a significant step towards improving Chicago’s transportation infrastructure. Commuters can look forward to reduced travel times and improved traffic flow, making their journeys more efficient and enjoyable.