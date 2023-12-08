Chicago Mayor Responds to Halt on Migrant Base Camp Plans

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his determination to continue his mission of providing shelter for asylum seekers after the state decided to halt the construction of a migrant base camp in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood due to environmental concerns. While disappointed with the setback, Mayor Johnson emphasized that his commitment to getting people out of police stations and off the streets remains strong, especially as winter approaches.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration temporarily halted construction at the proposed site to conduct a thorough review of an environmental assessment. The assessment revealed elevated levels of mercury and other contaminants in the soil, exceeding environmental limits. Governor Pritzker emphasized his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of asylum seekers and expressed the need to address the environmental concerns before proceeding with housing families at the site.

The state cited insufficient soil sampling and remediation as the reason for their decision. Mayor Johnson stated that the discovery of toxicity at the site was not surprising, but he expressed surprise at the lack of indication from the state that a different methodology or standards were preferred throughout the process.

Instead, the state will focus on expediting the launch of a brick-and-mortar shelter in the Little Village neighborhood, which will provide 200 beds. The state is also collaborating with the Archdiocese of Chicago to explore additional options for suitable brick-and-mortar sites.

Mayor Johnson acknowledged the exploration of alternate locations but did not provide specific details. He assured the public that his administration has been planning for various contingencies since the beginning and will continue to do so.

The environmental report, compiled the city’s contractor, Terracon Consultants, revealed the presence of mercury, lead, arsenic, and other toxic substances in the soil. Remediation efforts were planned to address these issues. The contaminated soil was removed and disposed of appropriately, while measures such as placing six inches of gravel on top were taken to minimize exposure.

While questions have been raised about when the city became aware of the contaminants, Mayor Johnson did not provide direct answers. He mentioned that the assessment is still ongoing, and a complete report will be provided the end of the week.

Despite the challenges faced, Mayor Johnson remains committed to finding suitable locations to provide shelter for asylum seekers and ensuring their safety and well-being. His administration continues to plan ahead for alternative options and remains dedicated to the mission at hand.