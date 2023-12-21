Chicago Takes Action Against Unauthorized Buses Transporting Migrants

In a new wave of enforcement, the administration of Mayor Brandon Johnson in Chicago has initiated legal action against what it calls “unauthorized buses” that are transporting migrants. The city has filed a total of 55 lawsuits against 77 buses that allegedly violated regulations on when and where they can drop off migrants. The lawsuits seek fines against the bus companies involved.

This move comes as the city grapples with the challenge of accommodating over 24,400 migrants who have arrived in Chicago since August 2022. With winter setting in, the care for these migrants has become increasingly urgent and has put a strain on the city’s resources. The Mayor’s office has expressed concerns about the safety of newly arriving migrants, particularly when “rogue, uncoordinated” buses violate safety measures.

In mid-November, the city introduced new rules governing the arrival of buses carrying migrants. The rules limit the number of buses to two per hour and specify drop-off times between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Intercity buses are required to obtain approval from the city before dropping off passengers, though no applications have been received thus far.

To further enforce compliance, the Mayor’s office is seeking the authority to impound buses that do not adhere to the rules and impose fines of up to $3,000 on their owners. Aldermen have already advanced the proposal, and it awaits final approval. The goal is to create predictability and orderliness in bus arrivals and encourage better compliance from bus companies.

As the city looks to address the strain on its resources, it had previously considered establishing a camp with heated winter tents on a Southwest Side lot. However, the Governor’s administration has moved to scrap that plan due to concerns over insufficient soil sampling and remediation. Efforts to find an alternative location for housing migrants are ongoing.

Amidst these challenges, Chicago continues to welcome asylum-seekers, but the Mayor’s office emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safe and efficient sheltering of migrants holding bus companies accountable for their actions.