How to Watch the MLS Match Between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire

Inter Miami will face off against Chicago Fire in a Major League Soccer (MLS) game at Soldier Field on Wednesday. Both teams are looking to secure a victory and improve their standings.

Inter Miami has been going through a rough patch, with only one win in their last five matches. They will be eager to get back on track and will likely be boosted the potential return of Lionel Messi to the lineup.

Chicago Fire recently ended their nine-match winless run with a narrow 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. They currently sit in 12th place in the standings, three points ahead of Inter Miami in the 13th spot.

To watch the game between Chicago Fire and Inter Miami, fans in the United States can tune in via Apple TV, which will be broadcasting the match live. Match highlights will also be available on the platform after the game.

As for team news, Inter Miami will have several absences, including Ian Fray, Franco Negri, Corentin Jean, Gregore, and Alba. Lionel Messi’s availability will depend on a fitness assessment, but it is unlikely that he will start the game. Regardless, Inter Miami is determined to reward their fans with a strong performance.

Chicago Fire will be without Chris Mueller for the remainder of the season due to a hip injury. Mauricio Pineda, Federico Navarro, and Victor Bezerra are also doubtful for the upcoming match. Xherdan Shaqiri, the former Liverpool winger, is expected to play a crucial role in the attacking midfield for Chicago Fire.

Overall, the match between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire is bound to be an exciting encounter as both teams look to secure three crucial points.

