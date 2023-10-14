Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: A Matchup of Struggling Teams

The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are set to face off in an NFL matchup that brings two struggling teams together. With both teams having a record of 1-4, this game holds importance for them to turn their seasons around.

The Bears will have the advantage of playing on their home turf at Soldier Field in Chicago. However, looking at the spread, it seems that they will need all the support they can get. The Vikings are currently favored 2.5 points, indicating a close game.

Chicago comes into this game with a boost of confidence after securing their first win of the season against the Commanders. With a dominant performance, they defeated their opponents with a score of 40-20. DJ Moore, with 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Justin Fields, with 282 passing yards and four touchdowns, were instrumental in the Bears’ victory.

On the other hand, the Vikings suffered a disappointing loss to the Chiefs, despite a solid performance from Kirk Cousins, who threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns. This defeat marked their third consecutive loss at home, dropping their overall record to 1-4.

When these teams met earlier this year, the Bears suffered a 29-13 defeat at the hands of the Vikings. Now, Chicago has an opportunity to avenge that loss and put an end to their losing streak.

The odds slightly favor the Vikings in this matchup, but it is important to note that the Bears have a solid 1-4 record against the spread in their recent meetings with Minnesota. It remains to be seen if the Bears can capitalize on their home advantage and turn the tides in their favor.

As we wait for game day, it’s clear that both teams are hungry for a win to improve their standings in the league. Will the Vikings continue their dominance over the Bears, or will Chicago rise to the occasion and secure a much-needed victory?

Series History:

– Jan 08, 2023 – Minnesota 29 vs. Chicago 13

– Oct 09, 2022 – Minnesota 29 vs. Chicago 22

– Jan 09, 2022 – Minnesota 31 vs. Chicago 17

– Dec 20, 2021 – Minnesota 17 vs. Chicago 9

– Dec 20, 2020 – Chicago 33 vs. Minnesota 27

– Nov 16, 2020 – Minnesota 19 vs. Chicago 13

– Dec 29, 2019 – Chicago 21 vs. Minnesota 19

– Sep 29, 2019 – Chicago 16 vs. Minnesota 6

– Dec 30, 2018 – Chicago 24 vs. Minnesota 10

– Nov 18, 2018 – Chicago 25 vs. Minnesota 20