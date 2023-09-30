Broncos vs Bears: Two Winless Teams Battle for Their First Victory

The Denver Broncos will face off against the Chicago Bears in a highly anticipated matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Both teams are hoping to secure their first win of the season and put an end to their losing streaks.

The Bears are coming off an overwhelming defeat against the Chiefs, with a final score of 41-10. Their offense struggled to gain momentum throughout the game, managing only 99 passing yards compared to the Chiefs’ 303. The Bears are determined to bounce back from this disappointing loss and showcase their potential against the Broncos.

Similarly, the Broncos suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Dolphins, with a final score of 70-20. Despite a strong performance quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, the Broncos were unable to overcome their opponent’s dominant display. Now, they are determined to regroup and secure their first win of the season.

Both the Bears and the Broncos enter this game with matching 0-3 records, desperate for a victory. According to the latest NFL odds, the Broncos are favored 3 points, indicating that the match is expected to be closely contested. This will be the Bears’ first time playing as the underdogs at home this season, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game.

In terms of their head-to-head history, Chicago and Denver have each secured one win in their last two matchups. In their most recent encounter in 2019, the Bears emerged victorious with a 16-14 scoreline. However, the Broncos got the better of the Bears in their 2015 clash, winning a narrow margin of 17-15.

As both teams strive for their inaugural win of the season, the Broncos vs Bears game promises to be an exciting and closely fought battle. Football fans can catch the action live on CBS or stream it online through fuboTV. Let the race for victory begin!

Sources:

– NFL odds

– Series History: Pro Football Reference