Chiara Hovland and Chase “Huddy” Hudson: An Influencer Power Couple

Chiara Hovland, a popular model and social media influencer, has been dating TikTok star Chase “Huddy” Hudson since April 2023. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their relationship with their massive following on social media platforms.

Chiara is not only a model but also a fashion influencer. She collaborates with various modeling agencies like Ford Models, TWO Management Women, and Fabbrica Milano Management.

Chase, on the other hand, gained fame as one of the founders of the Hype House. Prior to his relationship with Chiara, he was in a publicized relationship with TikToker Charli D’Amelio. However, they broke up in April 2020, as announced on social media.

In a Netflix docu-series called Hype House, Chase reflected on his past relationship with Charli, stating the challenges of having a public relationship and the judgment that comes with it.

Chase and Chiara have chosen to keep their relationship mostly private. However, Chase confirmed their romance with a post on Instagram, revealing their love for each other during a Coachella trip. Subsequent posts showed them sharing intimate moments on a birthday getaway to Mexico.

While Chiara was initially hesitant to share their relationship on social media, she eventually posted about their love, expressing her affection and birthday wishes for Chase. Fans of the couple have expressed their support and happiness for them, declaring them as their favorite couple and praising their compatibility.

It seems that Chiara and Chase have found love and happiness together, and their fans are excited to witness their journey as an influencer power couple.

