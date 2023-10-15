Actress Chhavi Mittal Replies to Judgemental Instagram Troll

Chhavi Mittal, who has been an inspiration for many after her battle with cancer, recently shut down a troll on Instagram. The actress got emotional while sharing her thoughts on the ripple effect of cancer, specifically a stress fracture she had recently experienced.

After the video went viral, fans quickly shared their thoughts, some suggesting rest and a proper diet. However, one user questioned her ‘extra’ dieting and exercise. The Instagram user commented, “This is what happens when we do extra dieting and exercising just to get a slim body … with age our body needs to stay relaxed.” They also advised her to eat healthy oils and homemade panjeeri for her speedy recovery.

Chhavi Mittal took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the comment and penned a lengthy reply. She requested people not to judge public figures instantly and explained the reasons behind the fracture. Mittal clarified that she is thin because she works hard, not because she starves herself, and that her weight training actually increases bone density, which is important for her overall health. She also emphasized that women are not solely child bearers and should not avoid physical activities.

In the same post, Chhavi Mittal revealed that she has been diagnosed with costochondritis, a condition in which the cartilage in the chest becomes injured, leading to painful breathing. She mentioned that it doesn’t have a cure and could have been caused various factors, such as radiation from her cancer treatment or a side effect of the injection she took for osteopenia.

It is important to support public figures rather than passing judgement without proper knowledge. Chhavi Mittal’s open and honest response serves as a reminder to be compassionate and understanding.