Congress Enlists Youth Congress Members as Social Media Influencers for Election Campaign

The Chhattisgarh Congress has adopted a new strategy for their election campaign enlisting the help of Youth Congress members who will serve as social media influencers. These influencers will utilize various social media platforms to inform the public about the achievements and work accomplished during the Congress’s five-year rule in the state.

With a significant number of eligible voters aged 18 to 26 in Chhattisgarh, the Youth Congress aims to target this age group through social media influencers. These influencers will employ memes, videos, messages, and photos to highlight the government’s accomplishments and youth-centric schemes, both existing and upcoming.

To ensure a coordinated effort, Youth Congress leaders will maintain constant communication with the influencers, guiding them and approving the content they share on their social media accounts. This approach will help maintain a consistent message and focus on the party’s achievements.

As the state gears up for the 90-constituency assembly polls in November, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has stressed the significance of a strong digital presence and social media campaigning, referring to the impact it had on previous elections that led to the Congress’s victory.

This move the Chhattisgarh Congress recognizes the power and influence of social media platforms in reaching and engaging voters, particularly the younger generation. By harnessing the potential of social media influencers, the party aims to effectively convey their message and connect with constituents on a platform that is increasingly dominant in shaping public opinion.

The involvement of Youth Congress members as social media influencers showcases the party’s recognition of the importance of engaging the youth and utilizing innovative strategies to garner support. With the targeted approach of utilizing memes, videos, messages, and photos, the Congress hopes to effectively showcase their achievements and future plans to the people of Chhattisgarh.

