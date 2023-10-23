Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Announces Farm Loan Waiver Ahead of Assembly Elections

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has made an announcement that all farm loans will be waived if the Congress party retains power in the upcoming assembly elections. Baghel made this statement during one of his election meetings in the Sakti constituency and took to social media to share the news.

The Congress party, which has already finalized its candidates for all 90 seats, is yet to release its election manifesto. The polling for the elections will be conducted in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Baghel also mentioned the promises made party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during their visits to the state. Rahul Gandhi announced the intention to conduct a caste census, while Priyanka Gandhi promised to provide houses to 17.5 lakh poor individuals in Chhattisgarh. Baghel reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fulfilling these promises, even if the central government does not provide its share of support for housing projects.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Congress government is already taking measures to support farmers. They have announced the procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy. Additionally, the Congress is providing agriculture input subsidies to ensure that farmers receive Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy sold under the MSP.

Baghel emphasized the government’s dedication to the welfare of farmers and promised a farm loan waiver if the Congress party retains power in the upcoming elections.

