Chhath Puja 2023: Embracing Devotion and Gratitude

The vibrant celebration of Chhath Puja is fast approaching, set to take place from November 17 to November 20. Devotees from various parts of India, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and more, eagerly gather to honor the Sun God and his consort, Usha. This joyous and spiritually significant Hindu festival fills the air with immense delight and gratitude.

During Chhath Puja, devotees observe rigorous fasting, engage in cleansing holy baths, and offer heartfelt prayers to the setting and rising suns. Dressed in traditional attire, they come together the banks of rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water to express their profound appreciation for the Sun God’s benevolence, which sustains life on Earth.

This auspicious occasion invites us to start our day performing the sacred Chhath Maiya puja, seeking blessings for new happiness and prosperity in our lives. It is a time to reflect on the Sun God’s boundless power and the role it plays in nourishing our existence.

Engage in this beautiful celebration sharing wishes, messages, and quotes with your loved ones. Let your family and friends feel the warmth of your affection and convey your hopes for their prosperity and well-being on this special day.

FAQ:

