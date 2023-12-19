Celebrity Chevy Chase Takes a Tumble on Stage in Buffalo

Summary: Hollywood actor Chevy Chase made a special appearance in Buffalo, New York for a screening of his iconic Christmas movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. However, the event took an unexpected turn when Chase accidentally fell off the stage during a Q&A session. Despite the initial confusion, Chase remained in good spirits and even made light of the situation joking about his clumsiness. Fortunately, the actor is alright, although he was seen with an ice pack on his knee afterward. Chevy Chase, who recently turned 80, continued to entertain the audience with stories from his career, including interesting tidbits about his favorite movie and some behind-the-scenes secrets. Fans in Buffalo are hopeful that they will have the opportunity to see him again in the future.

Chevy Chase and his wife, Jayni, embarked on a trip to Buffalo, New York to spread some holiday cheer. The duo, known for their involvement in the Christmas classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, attended a special screening of the movie at a local theater. Excited fans filled the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of the iconic actors.

Following the screening, Chevy Chase and Jayni took to the stage at Shea’s Performing Arts Center for a Q&A session. However, things took an unexpected twist when Chevy Chase accidentally fell off the stage. As the curtains opened and “Christmas Vacation” Mavis Staples played, Chase took a step towards the edge of the stage to wave to the crowd. To his surprise, there was no staircase, and he tumbled down, ending up on his back.

The audience was initially unsure if the fall was a prank or a genuine accident. However, it became apparent that Chevy Chase had indeed taken a tumble. Fortunately, his wife rushed to his aid, helping him up and ensuring he was alright. Despite the mishap, Chase maintained his sense of humor and soon started cracking jokes about his clumsiness.

After the Q&A session, Chevy Chase was seen with an ice pack on his knee, suggesting that he may have experienced some discomfort from the fall. Despite this, the actor continued to engage with the audience, sharing interesting anecdotes from his life and career.

Overall, the event in Buffalo was a memorable one, thanks to Chevy Chase’s unexpected tumble. Fans are grateful that the actor is okay and are eagerly awaiting the possibility of future visits from the beloved Hollywood star.