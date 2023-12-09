Celebrating the Holiday Spirit: Chevy Chase Visits Iconic Christmas Light Display

Chevy Chase, the famous actor known for his role as Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, made a special appearance at a beloved holiday tradition in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. The event featured a stunning light display inspired Griswold’s iconic Christmas decorations.

The display, known as Harbaugh Village, was originally created Steve Harbaugh to commemorate his late father and bring some cheer into his life. In 2018, Harbaugh decided to cover his house with an impressive 10,500 lights, earning him the nickname “The Clark Griswold of New Jersey.” The decorations closely resembled scenes from the movie, including an RV, cop car, and a vehicle with a tree on top.

Not only did the light display bring joy to Harbaugh and his family, but it also became a popular attraction for the community. Visitors, like Darcy Hagan and Grace Paschall, were delighted the festive atmosphere and considered it a must-see holiday experience.

Due to its growing popularity, the light display expanded and became Harbaugh Village. The village not only offers the same Griswold-inspired charm but also serves as a venue for collecting holiday toy donations and raising funds for families in need. Steve Harbaugh expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community.

For both Harbaugh and the community, their ultimate dream was to have Chevy Chase himself visit and light up the house. This dream became a reality when Chase made a special appearance at the event. However, instead of lighting up the original house, he helped illuminate the new George’s House, named after Steve’s late father. It was a heartfelt and memorable moment for both Chase and Harbaugh.

The presence of Chevy Chase brought an undeniable sense of excitement to the event. Families, like Ashley Lugo’s, eagerly gathered to witness the lighting ceremony and celebrate the holiday spirit with their loved ones. Chevy Chase’s visit undoubtedly made the event even more special and unforgettable.