New Christmas Village Raises Funds for Transitional Housing and Toy Donations

A heartwarming initiative in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, has transformed a local neighborhood into a glittering Christmas village to raise funds for transitional housing and toy donations. Inspired his late father, Steve Harbaugh started decorating his home in 2018 and founded a nonprofit called George’s House. Its mission is to ensure that every child has a toy to unwrap on Christmas and a home to celebrate it in. Since its inception, both the holiday display and the nonprofit have grown exponentially.

To kick off the season, iconic actor Chevy Chase, famous for his role in the classic film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” joined Harbaugh in lighting up the village. The festivities include elaborate Christmas lights, ice skating, games, live entertainment, and more. The display serves as a coping mechanism for Harbaugh and has become a symbol of hope and community spirit.

As the initiative outgrew its neighborhood cul-de-sac and surpassed its goal of filling an RV with toys, George’s House expanded its mission to include transitional housing for displaced families. The organization raised over $350,000 last year alone. The success of the Christmas village highlights the true meaning of Christmas – giving back and helping others.

Harbaugh Village will remain open until the end of December, offering a joyous experience for visitors while also making a significant impact on the lives of families in need. With over 52,000 toys already distributed, the team behind George’s House is actively working to expand transitional housing resources for families in South Jersey. As Steve Harbaugh reflects on the overwhelming support, he feels honored to be compared to Clark Griswold and remains committed to making each Christmas better than the last.