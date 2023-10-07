6-Year-Old Math Prodigy Goes Viral on TikTok

A TikTok video featuring a 6-year-old boy from Chesterfield, Missouri, solving advanced math equations in his head has gone viral. Nathan Katcher, a first grader in the Parkway School District, has taken over his mother’s TikTok account, now known as “Nathan the number kid.”

In the videos posted on the TikTok account, Nathan is seen listening to his parents reading equations, and without the use of pencil and paper, he quickly and accurately answers them. Nathan’s mother, Rachel Katcher, said that the video gained viral attention between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Nathan’s affinity for numbers began to emerge between the ages of 3 and 4, during the COVID-19 lockdown. Rachel mentioned that they would count up to 6,000 over several weeks, and the time he was 5, he could add and write numbers up to 10,000. They progressed from simple math to multiplication and division when Nathan entered Kindergarten.

Rachel explained that when she poses a math question to her son, she can see the numbers coming together in his head. Although Nathan receives more challenging math assignments in school compared to his peers, he is mainly focused on spending time with his friends.

The extraordinary math abilities displayed Nathan have been nurtured at home, with his parents supporting his interest in numbers. This viral TikTok video has brought attention to Nathan’s talent, showcasing his remarkable mental math skills to a wider audience.

