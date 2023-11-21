The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival Showcases an Exciting Blend of Cuisine and Music

The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival is gearing up for its highly anticipated 2024 edition, and this time, it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Set to take place from 19th-21st July 2024 at Funkirk Farm in Skipton, this renowned food festival is expanding its horizons incorporating chart-topping music acts into its impressive lineup of celebrity chefs.

Building on its success over the years, the festival organizers have decided to elevate the overall experience introducing a weekend filled with top-notch bands and artists. Festival-goers can expect to groove to the beats of beloved acts such as Blue, Chesney Hawkes, The Real Thing, and Heather Small. With this exciting addition, the event aims to create an irresistible fusion of gastronomy and music, appealing to a wider audience.

Of course, the festival will not be forgetting its roots. The much-loved celebrity chef friends, James Martin and The Hairy Bikers, will be returning to the Le Gruyere Big Top Theatre Kitchen, ready to inspire and delight with their culinary expertise. Alongside the impressive culinary talents on display, there will also be 300 street food traders and artisan producers, offering a wide variety of delicious treats.

To keep the whole family entertained, the festival will feature kids’ activities and demonstrations from local music artists. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in over 50 different workshops, experiences, and masterclasses, many of which are completely free. This immersive experience aims to educate and engage visitors on various aspects of food and drink culture.

The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival welcomes guests to make the most of their visit offering on-site camping, glamping, and motorhome pitches. This allows attendees to fully immerse themselves in the festivities and enjoy the entire weekend at their own pace.

Rachael Higgins, the festival’s founder, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “Introducing chart-topping musical talent to our festival lineup, along with our celebrity chefs, tribute acts, and DJs, is a first in our history. We can’t wait to witness everyone having a great time and creating unforgettable memories.”

Make sure not to miss out on this epic fusion of culinary delights and amazing music. Secure your tickets now at www.yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com.

