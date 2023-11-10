Jail Sentence for Tractor Driver Involved in Fatal Crash While Using Snapchat

A tragic accident occurred on April 27, 2020, when a tractor driver, Jonathan Sumner, crashed into a mother and son who were cycling along Holmes Chapel Road in Brereton Heath, Cheshire. The collision resulted in the death of Helen Wickham, 53, and severe leg injuries for her 19-year-old son. Sumner, who admitted to causing death dangerous driving and causing serious injury dangerous driving, has now been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison Chester Crown Court.

Despite initially claiming that the sun had blinded him, investigations Cheshire Police revealed that Sumner’s visibility was not significantly impaired. Witnesses and a revisit to the scene confirmed that there were sections of the road in shade, allowing sufficient visibility. Furthermore, the cyclists would have been visible from a distance of around 210m (690 ft), giving Sumner ample time to react. It was also discovered that Sumner was driving the tractor at a speed exceeding the permitted limit of 20mph, making his actions even more dangerous.

Mobile phone data obtained during the investigation revealed that Sumner was actively using his phone while driving, including engaging with images and videos on Snapchat. The fatal crash occurred approximately one minute after this activity. This evidence demonstrates the recklessness and complete lack of regard for safety exhibited Sumner on that day.

The devastating consequences of Sumner’s actions cannot be understated. Helen Wickham, described as a wonderful, caring, and selfless person, has been tragically taken away, leaving behind a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her son also suffered severe injuries that have had a profound impact on his life, both physically and mentally.

This case serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of distracted driving and the devastating consequences it can have. It is a stark reminder to all drivers to prioritize road safety and ensure that their full attention is on the task at hand. Let us remember Helen Wickham and countless others who have lost their lives due to similar avoidable incidents, and work towards creating a safer environment on our roads.

FAQs

1. What was Jonathan Sumner sentenced for?

Jonathan Sumner was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison for causing death dangerous driving and causing serious injury dangerous driving.

2. How was Sumner’s visibility during the crash?

Contrary to his claims of being blinded the sun, investigations concluded that Sumner had sufficient visibility during the crash. Portions of the road were shaded, and the cyclists would have been visible from a distance of around 210m (690 ft).

3. What was Sumner doing before the crash?

Mobile phone data revealed that Sumner was using his phone while driving, including viewing images and videos on Snapchat, approximately one minute before the fatal crash.

4. What were the effects of the crash?

Helen Wickham, the cyclist involved, tragically lost her life in the crash. Her son sustained severe leg injuries that have had a lasting impact on his life, both physically and mentally.