Rocky Mountain NAACP and Cherry Creek School District Take Action Against Hate Speech

The Rocky Mountain NAACP chapter and parents in the Cherry Creek School District are demanding more action from the district after a disturbing video surfaced on social media. In the video, a couple of middle school students were seen using racial slurs, including the “N-word,” while consuming alcoholic beverages. This incident follows a previous video where a student targeted Black students with hate speech.

Portia Prescott, the president of the Rocky Mountain NAACP chapter, expressed her concerns about the impact of such behavior on the community. She emphasized the psychological damage caused racial slurs and called for parents and students to engage in an open dialogue to address the issue. Prescott also emphasized the importance of education in preventing such incidents from happening again.

In response to the incidents, the Cherry Creek School District released a statement condemning racism and hate speech. The district stated that students who engage in this behavior will face consequences, ranging from restorative practices to suspension and expulsion. The district acknowledged the significant trauma that derogatory and hateful language can cause and emphasized the need for a community effort to address this behavior.

Superintendent Chris Smith sent a mass letter to all schools in the district, emphasizing the seriousness of the issue and the consequences students will face. He also encouraged parents to speak to their children about the importance of not using racist language. According to district spokesperson Lauren Snell, all student groups involved in the incidents have been disciplined and are facing consequences.

The actions taken the Rocky Mountain NAACP and the Cherry Creek School District reflect their commitment to combatting hate speech and racism in schools. By addressing these incidents head-on and implementing consequences for the responsible students, they are sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated. It is crucial for parents, students, and the entire community to work together to create a safe and inclusive environment for all students.