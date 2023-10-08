Empty Seats at Cricket World Cup 2023 Raise Questions Among Fans

The ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 has seen several matches with empty seats in the stadiums, sparking confusion and disappointment among fans. Matches such as India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, New Zealand vs England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, and South Africa vs Sri Lanka in Delhi have all witnessed significant numbers of empty seats.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and question the reason behind the empty stands. Some fans reported that they were told the matches were sold out when booking tickets, leading to further confusion. The issue of ticket availability and booking has been a recurring problem for fans, especially for high-demand matches like the India vs Pakistan clash.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium. The match has generated immense craze among fans, including Pakistani supporters who are eagerly awaiting their visas and tickets.

In addition to the ticketing issues, fans have also raised concerns about the high price of tickets. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) proving that matches can be profitable even with empty stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans question the justification for keeping ticket prices high. Suggestions have been made to reduce ticket prices to make the matches more accessible to a larger audience.

Despite the empty stands, the matches have not been without their share of excitement. Virat Kohli’s stunning catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh in the India vs Australia match drew attention and set a new record for the most catches an Indian cricketer in the World Cup.

As the tournament progresses, it remains to be seen if the issue of empty seats will be addressed and resolved to ensure that fans can fully enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 experience.

