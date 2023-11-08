New Article: Prostitution Racket Discovered Through Social Media Ads

Law enforcement authorities in Chennai have uncovered a clandestine prostitution operation disguised as “wife swapping” parties. The racket, which had been active for eight years, targeted single men and enticed them with the promise of swapping partners. The city police, with the help of vigilant neighbors in Panaiyur on East Coast Road (ECR), apprehended eight individuals involved in organizing these parties.

Investigations revealed that the organizers created a social media page dedicated to wife swapping, where discreet advertisements were placed to attract clients. The men were charged anywhere between ₹13,000 to ₹25,000, with the number of accompanying women increasing as the payment amount rose. The organizers specifically sought out unmarried men and introduced women as their wives, creating an illusion of legitimacy.

The arrival of numerous men at a residence, accompanied loud music and partying that extended into the late hours of the night, drew attention from the neighbors who alerted the authorities. Acting swiftly on this information, the anti-vice squad, led inspector NS Kumar, raided the Panaiyur house and discovered middle-aged businessmen staying in separate rooms with the women involved in the scheme.

Alongside the arrests, several women, all between the ages of 30 and 40, were rescued. These women, despite being married, had been enticed the allure of substantial monetary compensation offered for participating in the swap parties. After giving written undertakings, the rescued women were allowed to return to their families.

The eight individuals arrested in connection with the racket were presented before a magistrate court, where they were remanded in judicial custody.

The operation highlights the dark side of social media platforms, which can be exploited for illegal activities. It serves as a reminder for both law enforcement agencies and platforms themselves to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

