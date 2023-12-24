Chennai Metro Rail Changes Ticketing System to WhatsApp QR Codes

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to revolutionize its ticketing system introducing QR-coded metro train tickets that can be received directly on WhatsApp. This innovative move aims to phase out traditional tokens and paper QR-coded tickets, streamlining the process for occasional commuters who purchase tickets at the counters.

The new service, currently in the testing phase at select stations, requires commuters to make payment at the counters and enter their mobile number into a machine. They will then receive a QR-code ticket on their WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical tokens or paper tickets.

While tokens will still be retained as a backup for emergencies when internet services are unavailable, the transition away from tokens and paper tickets represents a strategic shift for Chennai Metro. The recent floods in the city highlighted the continued relevance of tokens during unforeseen circumstances. However, paper tickets will only be issued to those without smartphones.

The introduction of WhatsApp QR codes follows CMRL’s earlier initiative to allow passengers to purchase tickets in advance through a WhatsApp chatbot. This new ticketing service, however, requires passengers to wait in queues at the ticket counters, acknowledging the limitations of chip-based tokens introduced in 2015.

CMRL officials have observed a decline in the number of people queuing at ticket counters, especially in central and airport metro stations which record the highest number of single-journey travelers. With approximately 20% of the 8.6 million passengers opting for digital ticketing options like WhatsApp, Paytm, and PhonePe, it is evident that there is a growing preference for streamlined and tech-driven commuting experiences.

The shift towards QR-coded tickets on WhatsApp not only enhances commuter convenience but also aligns with CMRL’s broader strategy to reduce dependency on physical tickets and enhance the overall efficiency of the ticketing system. As technology evolves, Chennai Metro Rail is adapting to meet the changing needs and preferences of its passengers.