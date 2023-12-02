New Article: Tragic Incident Reveals Dark Side of Social Media

In a shocking incident that highlights the disturbing consequences of social media, a 20-year-old nursing student was tragically killed her boyfriend at a hotel in Chennai. What makes this case even more chilling is the fact that the perpetrator, after committing the heinous act, posted a picture of the lifeless body as his WhatsApp story.

The victim, a second-year nursing student, had been in a relationship with the accused for five years. They had recently rented a room in the city and were staying together. However, when the victim failed to attend college for three consecutive days, her concerned friends decided to investigate.

It was during their inquiry that the friends stumbled upon the horrifying revelation – the accused had updated his WhatsApp status with a picture of the deceased woman. Shocked and alarmed, they immediately alerted the police, who swiftly sprung into action.

After conducting a search, the police discovered the woman’s body in a private hotel room. CCTV footage in the area led them to apprehend the accused, named Ashiq. During the subsequent interrogation, Ashiq reportedly admitted to his gruesome crime. He claimed that it was a result of a heated argument between him and the victim, where she accused him of infidelity. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death using his t-shirt.

This heartbreaking incident sheds light on the dangers associated with social media and how it can be manipulated to perpetrate heinous acts. While social media platforms have revolutionized communication and connectivity, incidents like these serve as a somber reminder that they can also amplify the worst aspects of human behavior.

FAQ:

Q: What happened in the incident?

A: A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly killed her boyfriend at a hotel in Chennai, who then posted a picture of the dead body as his WhatsApp story.

Q: How did the incident come to light?

A: The victim’s friends noticed the WhatsApp status of the accused, which led them to alert the police.

Q: What was the motive behind the crime?

A: The accused claimed that the murder happened in the heat of an argument, where the victim accused him of having a relationship with another woman.

Q: Was the accused apprehended?

A: Yes, the police successfully tracked down the accused based on CCTV footage and arrested him.

Q: Are there any previous incidents involving the victim and the accused?

A: According to police sources, the couple had a child together in their teens, whom they gave up for adoption.