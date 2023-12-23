Chennai Firm Accused of Scamming Locals in Jammu and Kashmir

A Chennai-based company with offices in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir has come under scrutiny after allegedly defrauding hundreds of locals out of their hard-earned money, amounting to crores of rupees. Operating under the name “Curative Survey Private Limited” through a fraudulent website, the company used social media influencers to gain the trust of individuals and lure them into investing.

The victims, who have lost their money, claimed that they were enticed the fraudulent company with false promises of substantial returns. This online money scam has caught the attention of the divisional commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, who stated that the Cyber Police Kashmir has registered a case in connection with the fraud. Multiple locations were raided, and the culprits are expected to be apprehended soon.

According to preliminary investigations, the company invited the public to register on their website and become survey partners. These registered individuals were promised payment for participating in surveys conducted the company. However, the company allegedly ceased making payments, and its promoters and directors went into hiding, leaving their staff and registered individuals unable to contact them.

Upon discovering this scheme, Cyber Police Kashmir took immediate action and registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. The investigation has revealed that the company had promised payment for daily survey activities, attracting unsuspecting individuals with the allure of easy money within a short period.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Cyber Police Kashmir has frozen several identified accounts operated the company. Similarly, searches have been conducted at multiple locations, resulting in the seizure of incriminating materials such as electronic devices and documents. The authorities are also identifying the registered owner promoters of the company and scrutinizing the role of local office staff and individuals involved in promoting the fraudulent schemes on social media.

This incident serves as a reminder to the public to exercise caution when investing their money and to thoroughly research and verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunities that come their way.