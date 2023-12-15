LinkedIn’s COO Drives Remarkable Growth

LinkedIn, the social media platform for professionals, has experienced tremendous growth under the leadership of Dan Shapero, its Chief Operating Officer. Shapero, who has been with the company since 2008, has overseen global sales, operations, and customer success, leading to significant milestones for the company.

In the fiscal year of their 20th anniversary, LinkedIn exceeded $15 billion in revenue for the first time, a testament to Shapero’s strategic guidance. Furthermore, membership growth has been on an upward trajectory for eight consecutive quarters under his leadership. This remarkable achievement showcases Shapero’s ability to propel the company to new heights.

Shapero’s impressive professional journey includes various leadership positions at LinkedIn, where he managed global teams in sales and product management. Before assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer, he served as the Chief Business Officer. His expertise and dedication have greatly contributed to LinkedIn’s continued success.

An accomplished academic, Shapero holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics from Johns Hopkins University. These qualifications reflect his commitment to excellence and provide him with a well-rounded skillset essential for leading a dynamic digital platform.

Apart from his professional achievements, Shapero’s athletic prowess during his high school years is also notable. He was recognized as an All-Suburban One first-team soccer goalkeeper and a first-team football placekicker, a distinction shared only two other Cheltenham athletes in the past.

To gain further insights into Shapero’s accomplishments and perspectives, an interview with him can be found [here]. Additionally, LinkedIn enthusiasts can watch his keynote presentation via the link provided.

Photo: LinkedIn