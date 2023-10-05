Thiago Silva Raises Concerns Over PSG’s Overhaul After Defeat to Newcastle United

Thiago Silva, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player, has expressed his doubts about the club’s decision to offload Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Marco Verratti. This comes after PSG’s crushing defeat against Newcastle United in the Champions League.

PSG suffered a 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park, with goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, and Fabian Schar securing the victory for Eddie Howe’s side. Despite this loss, PSG remains in the second position in Group F after their win against Borussia Dortmund in their previous match.

The manner in which PSG was defeated raises concerns about their ability to succeed in the Champions League. Thiago Silva’s action of liking an Instagram post criticizing PSG’s summer overhaul further adds to these concerns. The post featured Messi, Neymar, and Verratti, with a caption suggesting that giving up such a talented trio would be foolish or a betrayal.

In response to the defeat, PSG head coach Luis Enrique described the result as “unfair.” He commended Newcastle’s performance but believed that the scoreline did not accurately represent the differences between the two teams. Luis Enrique acknowledged that his players struggled with Newcastle’s pressing game and made mistakes that led to the opponent’s goals.

PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte acknowledged the influence of the lively atmosphere at St James’ Park on the match. Ugarte admitted that it was not PSG’s best game and felt that they could have been more aggressive and displayed a better attitude. He also highlighted the advantage the home team had due to the supportive atmosphere.

Overall, PSG’s defeat and Thiago Silva’s endorsement of criticism towards the club’s overhaul highlight the challenges they face in their pursuit of Champions League success. The team will need to address these issues and improve their performance in future matches.

Sources:

– Metro Sport