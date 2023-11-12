Chelsea vs Man City: Sunday Clash Poised for Exciting Showdown

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to face off in a highly anticipated match on Sunday, November 12. Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea squad, showing signs of progress, will challenge Pep Guardiola’s Man City side, who remain strong despite a few injury concerns. The clash between these two giants of the English Premier League promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Chelsea’s recent run of form has been impressive, with five victories in their last seven games. This indicates that Pochettino’s young and talented team is starting to find their rhythm. Although their 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur was slightly flattering, Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick lifted spirits and boosted confidence within the squad.

On the other hand, Guardiola has voiced his concerns about injuries to key players like Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones. However, with the depth and quality of Man City’s squad, they are well-equipped to handle this crisis. Erling Haaland, despite being slightly off-color at times, has still managed to score 15 goals in 16 games. Additionally, summer signing Jeremy Doku has quickly established himself as one of the most formidable players in the league.

To catch all the action between Chelsea and Manchester City, fans will need to watch the live stream of the game. The match will be broadcasted on various channels worldwide. However, for viewers who are not in their home countries, using a VPN (virtual private network) will allow them to access their usual streaming services.

FAQ:

Q: What time is the Chelsea vs Man City match?

A: The match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 13).

Q: Which channels will broadcast the game in the U.S.?

A: The match will be shown on USA Network via Sling TV.

Q: How can I watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream in the U.K.?

A: The live stream will be available on Sky Sports.

Q: What options do Canadians have to watch the game?

A: Canadians can watch the live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

Q: How can Australians watch the match?

A: Aussies can watch the live stream of the Chelsea vs Man City game through various channels.