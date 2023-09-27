How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brighton in the Carabao Cup

Chelsea will face off against Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Blues’ have had a difficult start to the season, only managing one win out of their six Premier League games so far. They will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeats with a much-needed victory.

On the other hand, Brighton has been in great form, winning five out of their six league games and currently sitting at third place in the standings. They will be the favorites to win based on their current form.

For fans in the US, the game will kick off at 2:45pm EDT. The match will be televised on ESPN+ and live updates can be accessed on GOAL’s website.

In terms of team news, Chelsea is facing a number of injuries, including key players such as Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Reece James. However, Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is expected to make his debut in this fixture.

Similarly, Brighton has injury concerns with Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder out for an extended period. James Milner and Pascal Gross are also uncertain for the midweek game.

In head-to-head encounters, Chelsea has a favorable record against Brighton. However, form can change quickly in football, and Brighton will be looking to cause an upset and advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

