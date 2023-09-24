How to Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League Match

Chelsea will be facing Aston Villa in an upcoming Premier League match. Chelsea has had a tough start to the season, with only one win in five games. They are determined to climb up the standings and improve their performance. On the other hand, Aston Villa is coming off a defeat in the Europa League and a Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The match will be held on September 24 at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England. The kick-off time is set for 9 am ET.

To watch the match online, fans can stream it live on Peacock Premium. For those who cannot watch, GOAL will provide live updates.

In terms of team news, Chelsea will be without several players due to injuries. Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, and others are sidelined with knocks. This means that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will have to work with the available options and make the necessary adjustments to the lineup.

Aston Villa will also be missing Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings due to injuries. Manager Unai Emery is likely to stick with a similar lineup to the one that played against Crystal Palace, with Ollie Watkins leading the attack and Moussa Diaby and either Leon Bailey or Nicolo Zaniolo supporting from the wings.

In terms of the head-to-head record, it will be an intriguing match between these two teams. Both will be looking to secure a victory and improve their positions in the Premier League standings.

