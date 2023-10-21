How to Watch the Premier League Match Between Chelsea and Arsenal

Summary: Chelsea will be aiming for their fourth consecutive win when they face Arsenal in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. The game is crucial for both teams, as Chelsea is looking to climb up the standings, while Arsenal hopes to temporarily take the top spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, TV channel, and streaming details.

The Chelsea vs Arsenal match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 pm EDT on October 21 in the United States.

To watch the match online, fans in the United States can tune in to Peacock, Sling TV, NBC Sports, Telemundo, or fuboTV. These platforms will provide live coverage of the game. For those unable to watch live, live updates can be followed on GOAL.

In terms of team news, Chelsea has several players nursing injuries, including Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Ben Chilwell, among others. However, they will have Malo Gusto back from a domestic ban. Arsenal, on the other hand, is hoping to have Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and William Saliba available for the match. Jurrien Timber will miss out due to an ACL injury.

In their last five meetings, Chelsea and Arsenal have had a competitive record across all competitions. This match promises to be an exciting clash between two top Premier League teams.

As a reminder, here are some useful links for more information on Premier League news, Chelsea’s team page, Arsenal’s team page, as well as soccer on TV in the US and how to watch and live stream soccer in the upcoming seasons.

Definitions:

– Stamford Bridge: The home stadium of Chelsea Football Club in London, England.

– EDT: Eastern Daylight Time, the time zone used in certain regions of the United States.

– TV channel: The broadcasting station that will air the match.

– Streaming details: Information about online platforms or services that provide live coverage of the match.

Sources:

– Premier League News: [URL]

– Chelsea team page: [URL]

– Arsenal team page: [URL]

– Soccer on TV in the US: [URL]

– How to watch and live stream soccer in the [current or upcoming season]: [URL]