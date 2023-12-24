Chelsea’s Reece James Undergoes Surgery for Hamstring Issue

Reece James, the Chelsea right-back, has recently undergone surgery for a recurring hamstring issue. The 24-year-old suffered the injury during a Premier League match against Everton on 10 December and was forced off in the 27th minute. This is James’ third longer-term hamstring problem in the last year.

To find a long-term solution, James opted for surgery. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed, mentioning that his recovery has begun both physically and mentally. However, the operation was slightly delayed as the best course of action was determined.

James expressed his gratitude for the support he has received during his injury, acknowledging that he doesn’t want to be sidelined and is happiest when he’s playing football. Despite the highs and lows, he appreciates the understanding people who stand him.

The right-back’s injury struggles have limited his appearances for Chelsea this season. Although he was named captain after Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure, he has started only six games due to his recurring fitness issues.

Looking ahead, Chelsea’s focus now shifts to the EFL Cup semifinals. They recently secured a spot in the last four defeating Newcastle United in a penalty shootout. Their next opponent in the competition will be Middlesbrough, whom they’ll face over two legs in January. Having won the EFL Cup five times, Chelsea recognizes the importance of performing well in domestic cup competitions as they are currently outside of European competition and trail in the Premier League standings.

In addition to the EFL Cup, Chelsea is also involved in the FA Cup and will face Preston North End in the third round in January. These cup competitions offer the Blues an opportunity to secure silverware this season. Despite their challenges, the team remains determined to emerge victorious and bring joy to their fans.