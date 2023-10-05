Former PSG Captain Thiago Silva Criticizes Club for Letting Messi and Neymar Go

Summary: Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain and current Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has expressed his disappointment with his former club’s decision to let Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. leave during the summer transfer window. PSG suffered a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United in a recent UEFA Champions League match, which led to widespread ridicule aimed at the French giants. Silva liked a social media post that criticized PSG for allowing Messi and Neymar to depart, stating that it was a mistake. Despite having both players in their starting lineup for the past two seasons, PSG failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 in the Champions League and also finished second in their group behind Manchester City and Benfica.

In a recent Instagram post, Silva liked a comment that read, “You have to eat sh*t to give up this trio (referring to Verratti, Neymar, and Messi). You have to be stupid or sold out, and the worst thing is that this sh*t echoes around here. Lots of motivated weaklings with a microphone…” Silva’s action suggests that he believes PSG made a wrong decision allowing Messi and Neymar to leave the club.

The departure of Messi as a free agent was a shock to many football fans, as he had been a key figure at Barcelona for over 20 years. He eventually signed with Inter Miami. Neymar, on the other hand, left PSG in a €90 million deal. Despite the presence of these two star players in their lineup, PSG struggled to achieve success in the Champions League.

PSG’s recent loss to Newcastle United has attracted widespread attention and criticism. The club’s decision to part ways with Messi and Neymar has been highlighted as a potential factor in their struggles. However, it is important to note that Silva’s opinion represents his own perspective and does not reflect the views of the entire football community.

