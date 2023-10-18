Jade Leboeuf Risks Instagram Ban with Revealing Black Dress

French model Jade Leboeuf, known for being the daughter of Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf, has gained a significant following on social media, with nearly 200,000 Instagram followers. Her latest Instagram post featured her wearing a stunning black dress that showcased her back and a bit of sideboob. In the caption, she asked her followers for their opinion on the outfit she wore to attend the Clarins Show. Fans flooded her comment section with compliments, praising her beauty and style.

Frank Leboeuf, Jade’s father, is a former professional football player who spent five years at Chelsea, playing 203 times for the club. During his time there, he achieved great success, including winning the World Cup with France in 1998. He also won two FA Cups, one League Cup, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea. After leaving the club, he continued his football career in Qatar before retiring and transitioning into acting, even appearing in the acclaimed movie ‘The Theory of Everything.’

Jade’s social media presence has allowed her to connect with a wide audience, who appreciates her fashion choices and glamorous lifestyle. However, her revealing attire in this particular post may have risked violating Instagram’s community guidelines, which prohibit the sharing of explicit or sexually suggestive content. While her fans found her appearance to be magnificent and divine, it remains to be seen if her black dress will result in any consequences on the platform.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]