Jade Leboeuf Leaves Little to the Imagination in Instagram Post

In her latest Instagram post, Jade Leboeuf, daughter of Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf, showed off her outfit for the day in a ‘get ready with me’ video. The French model wore a green leotard paired with wide leg beige suit trousers, topped off with an autumnal open collar chunky knit sweater.

Jade, who is married to French reality TV star and fellow model Stephane Rodrigues, captioned the post with “Look from this Saturday in October.” The post received positive comments from fans, with one describing Jade as “magnifique” and another calling her “sublime.”

Jade Leboeuf has over 182,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shares glimpses into her personal style and life. She and Stephane Rodrigues have a three-year-old son named Elon. Both Jade and Stephane hail from Luxembourg, despite Jade’s father’s Marseille roots.

Frank Leboeuf, a former Chelsea player, spent five years at the club from 1996 to 2001. He played 203 times for The Blues and also won the World Cup with France in 1998. After leaving Chelsea, Leboeuf continued his football career in Qatar before retiring. He later pursued acting and had a role in the Oscar-nominated film ‘The Theory of Everything.’

