John Terry and James Maddison Engage in Social Media Spat Following Chelsea’s Victory Over Tottenham

After Chelsea’s resounding 4-1 win over Tottenham, a heated exchange took place on social media between former Chelsea player John Terry and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. The incident occurred when Maddison commented on an Instagram post Terry, which showcased the celebrations of the Chelsea legend and his wife Toni after the match.

In response to the video, Maddison made a quip directed at Terry’s presence during the game, saying, “Jesus, u have ur eyes closed when it was 11 v 11 first 15 JT?” Terry, known for his quick-witted replies, retorted, “Madders, don’t worry mate, you will get used to it.”

The exchange between the two players highlights the intense rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham, with Terry reminding Maddison of Chelsea’s past successes over their rivals. During Terry’s tenure at Chelsea, the club enjoyed numerous victories at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, even mocking it dubbing it ‘Three Point Lane’ due to their consistent triumphs there.

While Chelsea emerged victorious, it is worth noting that the match was not without controversy. Tottenham endured a rough game, playing the final 35 minutes with only nine players on the field. Additionally, the match saw five goals disallowed, leading to further frustration for the home team. Furthermore, injuries plagued Tottenham as they lost Micky van de Ven and Maddison in the first half.

Despite the intensity of the match and the subsequent social media exchange, it is evident that the Chelsea-Tottenham rivalry continues to captivate fans and players alike. The passion and banter displayed Terry and Maddison further solidify the intense nature of this longstanding feud.

