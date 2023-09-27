Chelsea Handler Reveals New Mystery Man on Instagram

Chelsea Handler took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself kissing a mystery man on the cheek, confirming that she has a new person in her life. In the caption, Handler expressed her love for the man and referenced John Mayer’s hit song, “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

While the identity of the new man has not been revealed yet, it is unclear how long they have been in a relationship or how they met. This news comes just over a year after Handler ended her romance with comedian Jo Koy in June 2022.

Handler and Koy had gone Instagram official in September 2021 and remained friends after their breakup. Koy spoke highly of Handler in a previous interview, describing her as a “beautiful person” and expressing his support for her current endeavors.

Handler also opened up about the end of their relationship during a podcast appearance, stating that she realized he was not the right person for her. Walking away from their relationship was described as one of the most difficult things Handler ever had to do.

As Handler moves forward with her new beau, she is also focused on her career. She announced that she will be performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City this weekend, showing her dedication to her work.

Source: This information is based on the article “Chelsea Handler Has a New Mystery Man in Her Life” from E! Online.