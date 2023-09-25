Chelsea FC is facing a major challenge in the early stages of the Premier League season as they continue to struggle with scoring goals. The team’s recent performance in their match against Aston Villa only exacerbated this issue, as Villa’s Ollie Watkins scored the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute. This goal came at a time when Chelsea was already down a player due to a red card received earlier in the game.

The frustration for Chelsea fans was further highlighted when Domino’s Pizza UK responded to the team’s social media post about the goal stating, “We’ve delivered about 852,609 pizzas since Chelsea last scored a goal.” This witty comment drew attention to the fact that Chelsea has only managed to score five goals in their six games this season, three of which were scored in a single victory against Luton Town.

The lack of goals extends beyond just a few games, with Chelsea failing to score at all during the month of September. This poor scoring record has led to growing discontent among the fan base. Some are already calling for the removal of coach Mauricio Pochettino, despite there being 32 games remaining in the season. Others have resorted to making jokes about having to choose a goal from Chelsea’s reserve teams or their charity Legends match as the “Goal of the Month.”

The difficult situation for Chelsea is amplified the fact that the club has made significant investments in player acquisitions. With a reported spending of $1.15 billion during the transfer windows, Chelsea had high hopes for a successful season. However, analysis The Athletic has revealed that Chelsea currently has the third-worst shot conversion rate in the Premier League. Despite their financial power, the team is currently languishing in 14th place.

It is clear that Chelsea needs to address their scoring issues urgently if they want to turn their season around. Otherwise, they will continue to face ridicule from fast food accounts and endure the frustration of their fan base. Only time will tell if they can find a solution and salvage their season.

